Mancini went went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, walk, triple and two runs scored Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Mancini took Edwin Jackson deep in the fourth inning to record his 14th homer of the season. That was his second extra-base hit of the game, after he managed a triple in the first inning against Derek Law. Mancini has swung the bat well of late, hitting four home runs in his past 11 contests while also adding seven RBI and 11 runs scored. His season-long line is now up to an impressive .302/.356/.556 mark across 278 plate appearances.