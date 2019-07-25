Orioles' Trey Mancini: Smacks solo homer
Mancini went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Mancini made his only hit of the contest count, taking Taylor Clarke deep in the sixth inning for his 22nd homer of the season. He's maintained his productivity at the plate, recording at least one hit in seven of his last eight starts and smacking five home runs, driving in seven and scoring eight runs in that span. He's hitting .285/.346/.535 across 407 plate appearances for the season.
