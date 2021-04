Mancini went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run across both games of the team's doubleheader Thursday against the Mariners.

Mancini got things going early in the day Thursday, smacking a two-run home run off Marco Gonzales in first inning of the first game. He was quiet from there, but now has three home runs in his last five contests. Overall, Mancini is hitting .163/.226/.388, but has still managed 10 RBI and seven runs scored across 55 plate appearances this season.