Orioles' Trey Mancini: Smacks two more homers
Mancini went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in a 5-0 victory against the Red Sox on Sunday.
The 27-year-old hit two long balls in the series finale against the Nationals on Wednesday, and he did the same Sunday. Mancini is blazing hot, having gone 8-for-18 (.444) with four homers and three doubles in his last five games. Overall, Mancini is hitting .289 with a .539 slugging percentage, 21 home runs, 47 RBI, 63 runs and one steal in 356 at-bats this season.
