Mancini went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs in a 9-6 victory against the Giants on Friday.

The 27-year-old hit just .240 in May, but he matched his home run total from April, hitting five long balls this month. That gives Mancini 11 homers this year, helping him to a .542 slugging percentage. Overall, Mancini is hitting .299 with 29 extra-base hits, 28 RBI and 38 runs in 214 at-bats this season.