Mancini is starting at DH against the Rangers on Thursday due to a sore foot, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Mancini is a little sore after getting hit on the foot during Wednesday's game, so the Orioles will limit him to hitting in Thursday's series finale. Over his last 10 games, Mancini is slashing .289/.378/.526 with two homers and six RBI.