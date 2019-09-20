Mancini went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in the Orioles' 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Mancini is red-hot, with this four-hit game representing his sixth multi-hit effort during his current seven-game hitting streak. The 27-year-old has been a bright spot on a lowly Orioles team all season, posing an excellent .286/.356/.536 slash line with 34 homers, 36 doubles and 93 RBI in 146 games.