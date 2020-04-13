Orioles' Trey Mancini: Still months away
Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Monday that Mancini's recovery timeline will be measured in months rather than weeks after the slugger underwent surgery in March to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Elias relayed that while Mancini is on track to make a full recovery from the emergency procedure, the 28-year-old won't be rushed back into action. Major League Baseball has yet to outline a clear target date for teams to resume training, but based on Elias' comments, Mancini looks like he'll still be restricted in workouts -- if not withheld entirely -- even if the league-wide suspension extends into the middle of the summer.
