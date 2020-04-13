Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Monday that Mancini's recovery timeline will be measured in months rather than weeks after the slugger underwent surgery in March to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Elias relayed that while Mancini is on track to make a full recovery from the emergency procedure, the 28-year-old won't be rushed back into action. Major League Baseball has yet to outline a clear target date for teams to resume training, but based on Elias' comments, Mancini looks like he'll still be restricted in workouts -- if not withheld entirely -- even if the league-wide suspension extends into the middle of the summer.