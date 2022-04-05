Mancini and the Orioles agreed Saturday on a one-year, $7.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The deal includes a $10 million mutual option with a $250,000 buyout for 2023.

The two sides were able to meet in the middle on a deal for 2022 after Mancini requested $8 million and the Orioles countered with an offer of $7.375 million. Mancini picked up a start in left field Monday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, but he's expected to see the majority of his plate appearances out of the designated-hitter spot in 2022.