Mancini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

Mancini kicked off the scoring in this one with a solo home run to left center, but Boston would launch five homers by the end of the night to take the first game of the series. The 27-year-old has been one of the bright spots within a struggling Baltimore offense this season, as he's pieced together a .305/.358/.564 slash line with 15 homers and 34 RBI over 66 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories