Mancini went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Washington.

The first baseman became the first player in the majors to reach 40 RBI this season when he knocked in Austin Hays with a single. Mancini added another RBI in the seventh inning on a groundout. The 29-year-old has impressed in 2021 with 10 home runs, 41 RBI, 27 runs scored and a .280/.352/.520 slash line across 196 plate appearances as the everyday No. 3 hitter in the order.