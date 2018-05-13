Orioles' Trey Mancini: Swats fifth homer in second game Saturday
Mancini went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in a 10-3 loss to the Rays during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
After going 0-for-3 with a walk in the opener, Mancini connected on his fifth homer of the season in the nightcap, pushing his slash line up to .270/.337/.426. He's reached base safely in eight straight games and 13 of his last 14, and the 26-year-old figures to remain a fixture at the top of the O's order as long as he's providing the hitters behind him with run-producing opportunities.
