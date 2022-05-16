Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Tigers.

Mancini's ninth-inning blast assured the Orioles wouldn't get shut out, but it was too late to change the result. The 30-year-old has homered twice in the last three games after a rather slow start to the year in the power department. He's hit safely in nine straight games, going 13-for-34 (.382) in that span. For the season, he's hitting .289/.348/.397 with three long balls, 13 RBI, 11 runs scored and four doubles through 135 plate appearances.