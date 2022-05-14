Mancini went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Tigers.

He went back-to-back with Anthony Santander in the eighth inning to spoil Detroit's combined shutout bid, but it was all the offense Baltimore could muster. Mancini has hit safely in seven straight games and nine of 10 since returning to action from a minor rib issue, pushing his batting average on the season up to .287, but he still isn't hitting for much power with only two homers and 12 RBI through 30 contests.