site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-trey-mancini-takes-seat-for-first-time-in-21 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Takes seat for first time in '21
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mancini is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde will extend Mancini his first off day of the season with the 29-year-old hitting just .159 through the team's first 11 games. Maikel Franco replaces Mancini at first base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read