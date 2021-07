Mancini is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 29-year-old gets some rest before participating in Monday's home run derby. Mancini has hit .250 with one home run and no additional RBI in seven July games. Anthony Santander will bat third as the designated hitter, with Austin Hays filling in as the two-hitter in right field.