Mancini went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk in Sunday's 12-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Mancini knocked in the Orioles' first run with an RBI single in the fifth inning. He entered Sunday on a 2-for-16 skid in his previous four games before this strong performance. The 30-year-old is up to a .298/.368/.386 slash line with three home runs, 17 RBI, 14 runs scored and six doubles through 45 contests.