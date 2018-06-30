Orioles' Trey Mancini: Three hits in Friday's loss
Mancini went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Angels.
After hitting a woeful .177 (11-for-62) through the first 17 games in June, Mancini seemed to have found his swing again, going 9-for-22 over his last six games with three multi-hit performances. The 26-year-old has still only managed a .234/.303/.378 slash line on the season, but with regular at-bats at the top of the order for Baltimore, Mancini could still put together a strong second half if he continues to build momentum at the plate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...