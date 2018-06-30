Mancini went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Angels.

After hitting a woeful .177 (11-for-62) through the first 17 games in June, Mancini seemed to have found his swing again, going 9-for-22 over his last six games with three multi-hit performances. The 26-year-old has still only managed a .234/.303/.378 slash line on the season, but with regular at-bats at the top of the order for Baltimore, Mancini could still put together a strong second half if he continues to build momentum at the plate.