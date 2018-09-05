Orioles' Trey Mancini: Three hits in win
Mancini went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.
Mancini put the finishing touches on a four-run seventh inning, knocking in a run with his two-out double. The 26-year-old is following up an impressive August with a good start since the calendar flipped to September, going 6-for-17 (.353) with a home run and two RBI in four games. He's now slashing .245/.304/.419 with 21 long balls on the year.
