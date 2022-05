Mancini went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored during Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Twins.

Mancini was a machine, getting on base during all four plate appearances. Wednesday's performance marked the slugger's seventh multi-hit game this season, but it was his first three-hit outing. Through 22 games, Mancini is slashing .265/.349/.664 with a 21:7 K:BB.