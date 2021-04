Mancini went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Yankees.

Mancini accounted for half of the Orioles' four hits in the contest. The first baseman continues to see everyday work, but he's slashed just .225/.293/.416 with four home runs, 15 RBI and 11 runs scored across 99 plate appearances. He has yet to attempt a stolen base -- he's more likely to be a power hitter, although he's gone seven games without a home run.