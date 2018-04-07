Mancini went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Yankees.

Hitting in the leadoff spot, Mancini reached base multiple times for the third straight game to boost his OBP to .325 on the young season. Remaining at the top of the order could cost him RBI opportunities over the long haul even if it improves his outlook in runs, but for the moment he appears to be the O's best option for setting the table.