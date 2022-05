Mancini went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Twins.

Mancini missed three games due to rib soreness, and he was limited to DHing in this one. He's posted multiple hits in three of his last six games, going 7-for-25 (.280) in that span. The slight uptick in hitting has his slash line up to .238/.284/.325 with one home run, nine RBI and five runs scored through 88 plate appearances.