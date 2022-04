Mancini went 2-for-5 with a double and a strikeout in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers.

Mancini has been the designated hitter in three of five games, but he's also seen starts in left field and at first base. The 30-year-old hits in the heart of the order and should continue to play nearly every day when healthy. He's batting .250 with three doubles and a 1:6 BB:K in 21 plate appearances, but he has yet to add any traditional fantasy counting stats.