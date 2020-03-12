Play

Mancini (illness) underwent successful surgery Thursday to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mancini has not participated in any spring games since March 2 and continues to express his appreciation for fans' support and privacy during his absence. A timetable for the 27-year-old's recovery has not been determined. Opening Day has been pushed back, which could enable Mancini to return without missing regular season games.

