Mancini will be sidelined for a couple games after receiving stitches on his knee, but he will not require a stint on the DL, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Mancini confirmed that there was no structural damage to the knee, but the area is sore, swollen and can't bend following his exit from Friday's game after colliding with the wall in left field. Depending on the swelling, Mancini hopes to be back in action against the Rays next week, though more should be known in the coming days.