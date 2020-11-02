Mancini (cancer) is building up his strength and working his way towards baseball activities, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mancini missed the entirety of the 2020 campaign while undergoing treatment for colon cancer. While general manager Mike Elias' update was generally positive, Mancini understandably has quite a ways to go before he's back in baseball shape, with Elias merely saying, "He's slowly getting back into baseball-ish type activities."