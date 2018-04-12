X-rays on Mancini's hand came back negative Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mancini was hit in the right hand by a fastball during his sixth-inning at-bat Wednesday against the Blue Jays. While he was initially able to stay in the game -- finishing that at-bat with a single and completing his next at-bat in the eighth inning -- Mancini was replaced before heading out to the field in the top of the ninth inning. He'll likely undergo further testing during the Orioles' off-day Thursday; consider him day-to-day in the meantime,