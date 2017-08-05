Mancini had X-rays on his injured knee come back negative, Dan Connolly of Baltimore Baseball reports.

Mancini fouled a ball off his knee on Thursday but doesn't appear to have a serious injury. While it's unclear if Mancini can return Saturday, he was not expected to require a disabled list trip, and clean X-rays suggest he should be back sooner rather than later.

