Orioles' Trey Mancini: X-rays negative on injured knee
Mancini had X-rays on his injured knee come back negative, Dan Connolly of Baltimore Baseball reports.
Mancini fouled a ball off his knee on Thursday but doesn't appear to have a serious injury. While it's unclear if Mancini can return Saturday, he was not expected to require a disabled list trip, and clean X-rays suggest he should be back sooner rather than later.
