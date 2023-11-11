Davidson agreed to terms with the Orioles on a one-year contract for the 2024 season Wednesday.
After not being tendered by the Royals, the Orioles got Davidson via waivers. The 27-year-old pitched in 38 games for the Angels and Royals in 2023. For them, he had a 5.96 ERA across 51.1 innings. He started just one game, but he did have 11 starts in 2022.
