The Astros traded Palmer to the Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for Ramon Urias, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Palmer has dominated hitters in Single-A this season, posting a 2.13 ERA and 1.13 WHIP while striking out 44 batters over 42.1 innings. The 20-year-old righty's performance could earn him a promotion to High-A before the end of the year, but he still has a long road ahead of him before he's major-league ready.