The Orioles recalled Blach from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of his scheduled start Monday in the second game of a doubleheader with the Yankees, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Blach will step into the Baltimore rotation for his team debut, but he won't be guaranteed any further turns with the big club if he fails to keep the Yankees' bats at bay, something the entire pitching staff has struggled to do all season. The soft-tossing lefty has posted a 5.98 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 93.1 innings at the Triple-A level this season.