Blach will start Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Baltimore will have to make a roster move in between the two games to officially add Blach to the roster. He has a 5.98 ERA in the minors this year, which, coupled with the matchup, makes him a very unappealing fantasy option.

More News
Our Latest Stories