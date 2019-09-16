Blach was designated for assignment by Baltimore on Monday.

Blach recently lost his starting role and will now lose his roster spot as well. It's hard to argue with the Orioles' decision, as the lefty owns a 12.00 ERA and a 20:17 K:BB in 27 innings for San Francisco and Baltimore this season. Eric Hanhold was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move.

