Orioles' Ty Blach: Earns first victory
Blach (1-2) threw five innings and allowed two runs on two hits and four walks and earned the win in a 4-2 decision over the Rays in the first game of a doubleheader.
Blach shut out the Rays through the first three innings, but was tagged for a two-run homer from Travis d'Arnaud in the fourth. The 28-year-old was lifted after 75 pitches, and has been shaky with his new team. In three appearances with the Orioles since joining the team from the Giants, Blach has allowed 13 earned runs in 14.1 innings with a 12:10 K:BB. Overall, Blach has posted an ugly 10.95 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 24.2 innings this season.
