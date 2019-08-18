Blach is listed as the Orioles' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Blach was called up from Triple-A Norfolk when a sixth rotation member was needed for the Orioles' Aug. 12 doubleheader with the Yankees. Taking the hill in the second game of the twin bill in his Baltimore debut, Blach lasted just four innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits and three walks. That ugly showing apparently won't disqualify him from earning another chance to lock down a rotation spot, though he may need to demonstrate improvement Sunday to earn any future turns.