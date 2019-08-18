Orioles' Ty Blach: Gets another start
Blach is listed as the Orioles' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Blach was called up from Triple-A Norfolk when a sixth rotation member was needed for the Orioles' Aug. 12 doubleheader with the Yankees. Taking the hill in the second game of the twin bill in his Baltimore debut, Blach lasted just four innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits and three walks. That ugly showing apparently won't disqualify him from earning another chance to lock down a rotation spot, though he may need to demonstrate improvement Sunday to earn any future turns.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...