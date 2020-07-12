Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Blach will receive a second opinion on his left elbow injury, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Blach complained of elbow soreness during Thursday's summer camp workout and was sent in for an examination Friday, but his initial test results were apparently inconclusive. As a result, Blach will receive another opinion in the coming days, after which the Orioles should have a better idea of how long he might be sidelined. Blach doesn't possess a spot on the 40-man roster, so he was already looking like a long shot to win a spot in the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen before the elbow injury surfaced.