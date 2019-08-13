Blach (0-1) gave up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out four through four innings to take the loss against the Yankees on Monday.

It was a tough day for Blach. The 28-year-old gave up four runs in the first four frames and seemed to settle down with an eight-pitch third inning, but he went on to allow another four runs over the next two innings. Blach was called up for the second game of a doubleheader, so he may be returning to Triple-A after this performance. Blach has a 13.94 ERA with a 7:7 K:BB through 10.1 innings this season.