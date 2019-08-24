Orioles' Ty Blach: Heads to minors
Blach (0-2) took the loss after surrendering seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings Friday against the Rays. He was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after the game, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Blach allowed all seven of his runs in the second inning, resulting in a 7-1 loss for his club. The southpaw has struggled in the big leagues this season, posting a 12.81 ERA and 2.39 WHIP with 15 strikeouts over 19.2 innings. The Orioles won't need a fifth starter until rosters expand in September.
