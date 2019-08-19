Blach allowed five runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts across 5.1 innings during a no-decision against the Red Sox on Sunday.

The Orioles spotted Blach a six-run lead, but the Red Sox scored 13 of the final 14 runs in the game, five of which came against Blach. The 28-year-old has allowed at least five runs in three of his four outings this season, so obviously that's led to some ugly numbers. He is 0-1 with a 12.06 ERA, 2.30 WHIP and 13 strikeouts with 10 walks in 15.2 innings during 2019.