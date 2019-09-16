Orioles' Ty Blach: Loses rotation spot
The Orioles appear to have shifted Blach to a bullpen role following his Sept. 10 start versus the Dodgers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
After returning from Triple-A Norfolk at the beginning of the month, Blach made two turns through the rotation, logging 7.1 innings between the outings and giving up eight earned runs on 11 hits and five walks. The Orioles inserted Gabriel Ynoa into the rotation over the weekend in Detroit and don't include Blach among their probable starters for the next four contests, essentially signaling that the soft-tossing lefty will work in relief moving forward.
