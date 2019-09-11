Blach (1-3) allowed six earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Blach managed to retired the first batter of the game but then proceeded to allow six of the next eight batters he faced to reach base. That resulted in four earned runs in the first inning before he allowed a two-run homer to Corey Seager in the third frame to sufficiently sink his outing. Since joining the Orioles, Blach has surrendered 19 earned runs across 16.2 frames.