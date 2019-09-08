Blach is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Blach will face a familiar foe in the Dodgers after spending the first few seasons of his career with the Giants. The 28-year-old has struggled with a 10.95 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and 17:16 K:BB this season but pitched well in his last start with two runs allowed over five innings.