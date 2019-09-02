Blach will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Blach has struggled across three starts with the Orioles since joining the team at the beginning of August, allowing 19 runs (18 earned) while posting a 12:8 K:BB across 13.1 innings. It's unclear if he'll remain in the rotation or head to the bullpen following Tuesday's outing.