Blach (elbow) is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Blach experienced elbow soreness during Thursday's summer camp workout and had two opinions on the injury over the weekend. After consultation, he'll elect to undergo Tommy John surgery, which will sideline him for the entirety of 2020 and most or all of the 2021 season as well. The southpaw was a long shot to make the Orioles' major-league roster, but he'll now have a lengthy recovery timeline ahead of him before he's healthy enough to return.