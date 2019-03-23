Herb was acquired from the Giants in exchange for Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Herb made 13 starts for Sacramento last season, finishing with an uninspiring 5.35 ERA. The Orioles' roster isn't a tough one to crack, but expectations should be low for Herb as a 26-year-old with no big-league experience and an unimpressive minor-league resume.