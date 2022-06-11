site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-tyler-nevin-added-to-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Added to Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nevin was added to the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Nevin was initially slated to get a day off Friday. However, he'll start at the hot corner and bat eighth after Ramon Urias (undisclosed) was a late scratch.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read