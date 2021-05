Nevin was recalled by the Orioles on Friday and will make his big-league debut against the White Sox, batting eighth and playing first base.

Nevin joined the Orioles last season in the Mychal Givens trade. He had some decent numbers in the Rockies' system prior to the move but isn't a highly-rated prospect and hit just .212/.260/.470 in his first taste of Triple-A action in 17 games for Norfolk this year.