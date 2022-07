Nevin went 1-for-2 with an RBI in Saturday's 6-4 extra-innings win over the Rays.

Nevin hadn't played in a week before getting the start at third base Saturday. With the Orioles' infield in good health, the 25-year-old has mainly seen a reserve role in July. He's gone 4-for-14 (.286) this month and is slashing ,191/.306/.260 with two home runs, 15 RBI and 17 runs scored through 157 plate appearances overall.