Nevin went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Royals.
Nevin gave the Orioles a 4-3 lead with his sixth-inning blast off Royals starter Daniel Lynch. In his last three games, Nevin is 3-for-10 with a pair of walks and three strikeouts. The 25-year-old is typically a utility man, but he has a chance to play regularly at third base with Ramon Urias (oblique) on the injured list. Nevin is slashing .237/.322/.329 with two homers, 10 RBI, 11 runs scored and a double through 87 plate appearances.